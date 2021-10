Sponsored Content by Kemper House Worthington

The moment you walk through the doors of Kemper House Worthington, you feel welcome.

Everything they do from the design, to the programs, to even the menu has a purpose.

And when it comes to finding the right team to care for their patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia, there’s a purpose in that as well.

We learn more about the culture of caring among staff and the benefits of working at Kemper House Worthington.

WEBSITE: Kemper House Worthington