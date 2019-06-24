Creative Ways for Seniors to Stay Active

Sponsored Content by Licking Memorial Health Systems

An active lifestyle is always a good thing, no matter your age. Yet as we get older, people tend to make excuses for taking it easy and not exercising or getting out as much as they should.

We talk about Licking Memorial’s Active Senior Wellness Program, all the options they offer, and how they leave no excuse not to stay active.

WEBSITE: Active Senior Wellness Program

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



