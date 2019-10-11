Creating Storage Space Where You Never Knew it Could Exist

Sponsored Content by ShelfGenie of Columbus

If you take a minute to really look at your kitchen cabinets you’ll realize how much wasted space there really is.

And often times, it’s around the cook top.

So the Shelf Genie of Columbus has a few solutions to make cooking and moving around your kitchen so much easier.

WEBSITE: ShelfGenie of Columbus

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

