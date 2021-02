Sponsored Content by Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging

It’s no secret that our aging population often needs the most assistance, and yet many people simply don’t know where to turn.

So we are highlighting a program that helps bridge the gap.

It’s for people who are medically fragile, call EMS services often, or even people who feel isolated and vulnerable.

It’s called SPARC and it could be a life-saver.

WEBSITE: COAAA