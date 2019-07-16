Creating a Free Thinking Workplace

Sponsored Content by Take Action Business Coaching

“Tell me what you want me to do.”

How many times have you heard this from your employees? Or maybe you’ve said it to your boss.

Often times the people asking already know the answer, but they’re afraid to make a decision on their own. So today we talked with the team from Take Action Business Coaching about changing our way of thinking.

WEBSITE: Take Action Business Coaching

