COVID Could Forever Change How We Work and Learn

The abrupt onset of the coronavirus pandemic forced everyone into an unfamiliar virtual reality-one where we’re now juggling a new kind of work-life-school balance at home. After months of trying to adapt, the realization is setting in that school and work are forever changed.

The results of a global survey conducted by Pearson, the world’s learning company, finds that the recent educational and economic upheaval has ‘brought home’ the importance of better preparing for a digital world and the need to adjust to a new reality where work, home life and school life all overlap.

