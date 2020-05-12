COVID-19 Interactive Tracker Keeps You Up-to-Date on Info in Your Area

Live Now
Sponsored Content by Domo

We’re anxious, afraid and overwhelmed by all the coronavirus information we’re constantly being bombarded with. How do we separate fact from fiction? What does it mean? Is it from a reliable source?

This state of confusion can be costly in a crisis like this when now more than ever fast access to data we need to make critical decisions can mean the difference between life and death.

Well, now there’s a tracker to do the work for you. The new interactive, global tracker aggregates and cross checks data from several reliable health sources, including the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization. It updates every 10 minutes to give you county-level infection statistics, stay-at-home orders and testing-by-state data in real time.

WEBSITE: Domo

