Could New Legislation Affect Your Retirement Savings?

Sponsored Content by Legacy Retirement Group

Right now there is a bipartisan bill making its way through Congress called the Secure Act. If passed and signed by the President, the question everyone wants to know is, could it affect retirement savings?

The team from Legacy Retirement Group joined us for a break down of how it could affect you and your money.

WEBSITE: Legacy Retirement Group

