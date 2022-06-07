Sponsored content by COSI

Science, technology, engineering, and math, four topics that are vital to every single facet of our lives. People who pursue a profession in the various STEM fields are most certainly stars! It is why COSI created it’s STEM Star Initiative, highlighting scientists that leverage their work to improve quality of life for us all. Next up in our series of all five of the 2022 winners is a woman with many titles. Doctor, professor, Ohio House Member, and advocate. She is the epitome of extraordinary work!