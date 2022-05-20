Sponsored content by COSI

Science, technology, engineering, and math, four topics that are vital to every single facet of our lives. People who pursue a profession in the various STEM fields are most certainly stars! It is why COSI created it’s STEM Star Initiative, highlighting scientists that leverage their work to improve quality of life for us all. Next up in our series of all five of the 2022 winners, we meet up with a man who at first glance is an enthusiastic gear-head, but that skill barely scratches the surface of his accomplishments!