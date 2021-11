Sponsored Content by African American Male Wellness Agency

Few things create family harmony quite like meal time. And when you bring the kids into the mix, you take things to a whole new level.

That’s the idea behind the upcoming Cooking with Dads event.

It’s designed to strengthen the bonds between fathers and father figures and their children, while learning some healthy cooking tricks along the way.

Proud Dad Pledge, Cooking With Dads