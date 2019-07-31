Controlling the Cat Population Takes Community Involvement

Sponsored Content by Rascal Animal Hospital

It seems like a never ending task, reducing the overpopulation of cats and kittens.

But progress is being made, thanks in part to the efforts of a local group known as SNACK.

We talked to them about their mission, their need for community involvement and some cute kittens looking for a forever home.

WEBSITE: SNACK Ohio
Rascal Animal Hospital

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

