Sponsored content by Ohio Opioid Education Alliance

We know that defining moments in life, both good and bad, can leave a mark on our personalities and behaviors. When it comes to serious trauma, the risk of a mental health crisis and substance use disorders can rise dramatically. As part of our continuing conversation with the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance, we are examining these links with Dr. Megan Schabbing, the medical director of Psychiatric Emergency Services at Ohio Health.