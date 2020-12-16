Community Partners Helping the Food Collective’s Mission

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Mid-Ohio Food Collective

For four decades, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective has been feeding our hungry neighbors, while taking on the daunting task of ending hunger in Central Ohio.

When you talk about the front lines of this issue, the food collective is making an impact on the daily. From its network of pantries, to the creation of fresh food markets, even brown bag lunches for kids when the pandemic shut down schools. When the Mid-Ohio team sees a problem, they find a solution.

And their many community partners are there every step of the way.

WEBSITE: Mid-Ohio Food Collective

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools