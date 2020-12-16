Community Partners Helping the Food Collective’s Mission

Sponsored Content by Mid-Ohio Food Collective

For four decades, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective has been feeding our hungry neighbors, while taking on the daunting task of ending hunger in Central Ohio.

When you talk about the front lines of this issue, the food collective is making an impact on the daily. From its network of pantries, to the creation of fresh food markets, even brown bag lunches for kids when the pandemic shut down schools. When the Mid-Ohio team sees a problem, they find a solution.

And their many community partners are there every step of the way.

