Sponsored Content by American Heart Association

One of the most important things women can do for their personal health, is talk about their personal health.

Talk to your family and friends, your doctor and experts.

Tomorrow, February 11, you have a chance to do both with the focus on women’s hearts with the American Heart Association.

Leading this community conversation is Doctors Laura Gravelin and Amrita Karve with Mount Carmel Health.

WEBSITE: AHA Talk With a Doc Community Conversation