The images are gut wrenching, and the atrocities are tough to hear about. To many people, the war in Ukraine is a world away and easy to put in the back of their minds. For others they are trying to find a way to help right here in Central Ohio. A benefit concert featuring local musicians with massive talent and massive hearts. NBC4 is a proud sponsor of Coming Together for Ukraine. The event will be held on Wednesday, May 4th at 7:30 pm at the Davidson Theatre in the Riffe Center. Head to CAPA.com to donate and find out more.

