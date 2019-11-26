Combating Winter Allergies

Sponsored Content by Filtrete

As the weather cools down, allergy sufferers might not find the respite they’re expecting. One reason? Poor indoor air quality.

Going indoors exposes us to a whole new host of allergens—dust mites, pet dander and mold—in addition to some “unknown culprits” that are often associated with winter coziness—such as indoor fireplaces, home cooking and scented candles.

To keep winter allergies at bay, it’s important to take steps to improve one’s indoor air quality. Dr. John McKeon, Chief Executive Officer of Allergy Standards Ltd., which developed the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, shares common culprits of negative indoor air quality in the winter, providing insights and tips on how to combat them.

WEBSITE: Filtrete Home Filtration Products

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



