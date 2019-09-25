Columbus Symphony, Opera and Ballet Join Forces for Twisted 3 Performance

Sponsored Content by Columbus Symphony

It’s time to get a little twisted!

September 26-29 the Columbus Symphony is presenting a theatrical spectacle, a tale of love and death at a Russian fair.

We talked with Conductor Rossen Milanov about the collaboration and what’s in store for the rest of the season.

WEBSITE: Columbus Symphony

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



