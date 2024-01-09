COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It was another successful year of NBC 4’s annual blood drive in partnership with WNCI and the American Red Cross.

The community answered the call to give as more than 150 people came to the Columbus Airport Mariott throughout the day eager to save a life.

Diane Higgins, a first-time donor, was motivated by her husband to donate blood.

“My husband had two blood transfusion and the 37 years we’ve been married, I’ve always wanted to pay it forward. Today was the day. So, I was watching NBC4 on Friday and saw this story and I’m just like, it’s time. I was meant to be here and I’m just so happy to have given back,” she said.

The American Red Cross announced this week blood donations are at its lowest in 20 years and products are getting to hospitals quicker than donations.

“It’s something that happens typically around this time of year because of the weather and the new year. People are celebrating and not really thinking about donating blood,” Executive Director of the Greater Columbus Chapter of the American Red Cross, Cory Paul said.

The drive will last until 6 p.m. You can set an appointment though walk-ins are welcome.

If you missed it, there are many opportunities to donate at blood drives hosted throughout the community. You can learn more by visiting redcrossblood.org. You can also call 1-800 Red Cross or download the blood donor app.