Colorectal cancer is a highly preventable disease. It all starts with regular screenings.

Unfortunately, that’s one of the things people are putting off because of the pandemic.

So as we get into Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, we have three people who want to motivate you to get back to the doctor as soon as possible.

