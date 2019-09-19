Colleen Marshall Raises Awareness for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Sponsored Content by Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio

One of the best ways to honor someone we’ve lost is to make sure they’re never forgotten.

That’s what drives many people to take part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

And an even bigger mission is the hope that research and awareness will see the first person to survive from Alzheimer’s.

Join Colleen Marshall and many more at the walk this Sunday September 22.

WEBSITE: Walk to End Alzheimer’s

