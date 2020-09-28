COAAA Reaching More Seniors to Help Them Stay in Their Homes

Sponsored Content by Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging

Over the past several months we’ve heard a lot about the two trillion dollar stimulus bill known as The Cares Act.

It was designed to help cities and states weather the economic crisis of the pandemic.

And because of that bill, those offering a helping hand are getting one for themselves.

The Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA) is dedicated to helping those over 60 stay in their homes. We learn how they are expanding their reach with this new federal money.

WEBSITE: COAAA