COAAA Reaching More Seniors to Help Them Stay in Their Homes

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging

Over the past several months we’ve heard a lot about the two trillion dollar stimulus bill known as The Cares Act.

It was designed to help cities and states weather the economic crisis of the pandemic.

And because of that bill, those offering a helping hand are getting one for themselves.

The Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA) is dedicated to helping those over 60 stay in their homes. We learn how they are expanding their reach with this new federal money.

WEBSITE: COAAA

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools