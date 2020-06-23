Cleaning Pros Reveal the Cleanliness Clues Consumers Can Look For

Sponsored Content by SERVPRO

The nation may be slowly getting back to work and life’s daily activities, but it’s anything but business as usual. As we’re still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic with no definite vaccine dates, Americans are understandably wary of returning to ‘normal.’

A recent national survey found that 68% of consumers are constantly thinking about avoiding COVID exposure when out in public and 71% have higher cleanliness expectations for businesses than for their own homes. Knowing the coronavirus can live on surfaces, COVID-19 has changed what it means to be clean.

So, moving forward, what should people be looking for when visiting stores or even inside their office? And, what can businesses do to meet safety standards and minimize the risk?

