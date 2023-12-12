Sponsor: Cirque Dreams Holidaze
A whimsical show is fast becoming a holiday tradition here in Columbus. Cirque Dreams Holidaze will dazzle audiences for two high-flying shows in December. Get a sneak peek behind the scenes.
by: Robyn Haines
Posted:
Updated:
Sponsor: Cirque Dreams Holidaze
A whimsical show is fast becoming a holiday tradition here in Columbus. Cirque Dreams Holidaze will dazzle audiences for two high-flying shows in December. Get a sneak peek behind the scenes.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now