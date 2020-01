Sponsored Content by LG Electronics

One of the biggest home design events of the year is underway. KBIS, the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show is the place to see all the latest and greatest in tech and design.

It has everything from ovens that do the gourmet cooking for you to freezers that make ice less square. You’ll never want to make a drink with a rectangle ice cube again.

WEBSITE: The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS)

LG