Live Now
Quentin Smith trial continues as prosecution calls its first witnesses

Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging Connects Seniors with Needed Resources

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging

Whether you’re a senior or you’re caring for a senior, it’s important to know there are resources in the community you can turn to for help.

COAAA offers education and resources to benefit aging adults.

WEBSITE: Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools