Sponsor: King Arts Complex

This Monday, the world will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the influential civil rights leader who fought tirelessly for social justice and equality.

Here in Columbus, the king arts complex hosts the biggest event of its kind to celebrate Dr. King. In fact, it’s so big, they have to host it at the Ohio History Center! NBC4 is proud to be a part of the celebrations. Here is a preview of what’s to come!