In 1981 the first ever Columbus Pride March had about 200 people taking part.

40 years later and the Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival and March typically welcomes more than 800 thousand supporters to the city.

But it is about so much more than one day, one event, one moment. Organizers want you to see it as a movement.

Stonewall Columbus