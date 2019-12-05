Celebrate the Season with a Holiday Concert from LancasterChorale

Sponsored Content by LancasterChorale

LancasterChorale was organized in 1985 and at the time it was a volunteer choir that aimed to perform high quality choral music. Today it’s celebrated as Central Ohio’s premier all-professional chamber choir.

And this holiday season they’re celebrating with “An English Cathedral Christmas: Marking the 100th Anniversary of Sir David Willcocks’ Birth”.

Here many classics as they were meant to be heard Dec 7th in Athens and Dec 8th in Columbus.

WEBSITE: LancasterChorale

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

