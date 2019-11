Sponsored Content by CareSource

The deadline to choose a Medicare Advantage plan is December 7th. That means you don’t have a lot of time left to make your final choice.

We talked with CareSource about their options and benefits.

WEBSITE: CareSource

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.