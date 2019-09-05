Breaking News
Sheriff: 10TV chief meteorologist Mike Davis sent, received ‘significant’ amount of child porn
Live Now
LIVE TRACK: Dorian, back to a Category 3 hurricane, creeps up US coast

CAPS For the Cure Raising Money for Local Breast Cancer Programs

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Consumers’ Choice Award

It’s easy to see why Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery has earned the coveted Consumers’ Choice Award for the past 8 years!

Learn about the incredible ways they’re honoring and fundraising for breast cancer patients with their annual CAPS For the Cure event.

WEBSITE: The CAPS Foundation

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools