Canine Osteoarthritis: Specialists Address Common Disease Impacting Dogs

Canine osteoarthritis is the most common cause of chronic pain in dogs. This debilitating disease can affect any dog, but both age and breed are risk factors. Some of the more popular dog breeds in the United States – Labrador retrievers, German shepherds and golden retrievers – are among the most likely to suffer from canine arthritis.

Canine arthritis can progress over time and sneak up on many dog owners. Signs of the disease are easily confused with normal aging, so pet owners may inadvertently wait to seek help until their dog’s symptoms are serious and debilitating. Early veterinary intervention, medication and lifestyle adjustments can slow the clock on osteoarthritis, improving a dog’s mobility and quality of life.

