Sponsored Content by Brownie Points & SmartLife Chocolate

In a typical year, Cancer Support Community Central Ohio’s signature fundraiser is called “A Night of Chocolate”, featuring tables bursting with delectable goodies at the Hollywood Casino.

And even though we can’t be together in person, chocolate is still a big part of the virtual efforts.

Learn why two local candy makers have a passion for the cause.

WEBSITE: Cancer Support Community Central Ohio

Brownie Points

SmartLife Chocolate