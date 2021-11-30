Sponsored Content by A Kid Again, Central Ohio Contractors

When you are caring for a child with a life-threatening condition, you often spend your days in doctors offices and hospitals. Smiles are often stifled by treatments and stress is plentiful.

As we continue to highlight A Kid Again, we learn about another one of their incredible supporters helping to ease that burden.

Central Ohio Contractors has been in business more than 90 years, and they’ve dedicated themselves to the community they work in for just as long.

C.O.C