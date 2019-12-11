Buying Power of Mid-Ohio Foodbank

Sponsored Content by Mid-Ohio Foodbank

Thousands of families work hard to make each dollar count. Let me ask you this, how many times have you gone to the grocery store and spent five bucks to feed your family?

Probably never.

But for Mid-Ohio Foodbank, the sheer amount of food they filter out to families in need, gives them immense buying power, allowing them to turn a one dollar donation into about nine dollars worth of groceries.

WEBSITE: Mid-Ohio Foodbank

