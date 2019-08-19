Buckeye PMR Helps NBC4 Stuff the Backpack

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Buckeye Physical Medicine & Rehab

With most local kids heading back to school, we’ll be wrapping up our Stuff the Backpack initiative.

It’s been an enormous success but would not have been possible without the support from local groups and businesses.

WEBSITE: Buckeye Physical Medicine and Rehab

The above video and article is a paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools