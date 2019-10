B-rock Johnson was just 14 years old when he died in 2015.

He battled a rare auto-immune disease all his life. Yet through his fight, he excelled at school, loved playing sports and was an active volunteer through his church youth group. On the outside, you couldn’t tell Brock was suffering.

Since his death, his parents have made it a mission to make their community a better place by doing good through the BrockStrong Foundation.

WEBSITE: Brock Strong Foundation