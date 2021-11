Sponsored Content by Ricart, A Kid Again

‘Tis the season of giving. And it’s in that spirit that the National Day of Giving was created.

This year, November 30th is earmarked as the day to give back to your community by donating money or your time.

Today we’re highlighting A Kid Again, an organization that strives to capture the spirit of joy and giving to children, year round.

WEBSITE: A Kid Again