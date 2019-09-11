Bridging the Divide Between Job Seekers and Companies Looking to Hire

Sponsored Content by Consumers’ Choice Award

We often hear how Central Ohio is thriving in terms of job opportunities. But that doesn’t mean the job hunt is an easy one.

It can be tough for people to find the right fit, one that matches their interests and skill set.

That’s where Consumers’ Choice Award winner Acloche comes in to bridge the divide between job seekers and companies looking to hire.

WEBSITE: Acloche

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



