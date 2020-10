Sponsored Content by Zangmeister Cancer Center

As someone who has survived breast cancer, Robyn can tell you it’s never far from her mind.

But for most, it’s just not a pressing matter to think about.

Which is why October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A time for everyone to pay attention to their breast health and make it a habit 365 days a year.

So for a brush up on what you need to know, we turn to the experts at Zangmeister Cancer Center.

