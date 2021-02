Sponsored Content by Optimum TMS

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is electromagnetic stimulation that increases neurotransmitter release in the brain and is used as a treatment for depression.

The results are amazing, especially for those who have tried medications or talk therapy but weren’t getting the results they were hoping for.

Now the treatment is showing promise for future treatment of many disorders, everything from smoking cessation to dementia.

