Sponsored Content by LearningRX

Throughout the school year, parents and teachers assess how students are progressing in the classroom and in their homework assignments.

Due to the cancellation of schools, now might be the best time for parents to check-in and see if their kids might need a little extra help with how they learn.

We discussed the techniques at LearningRX and how they will now be offering virtual lessons.

WEBSITE: LearningRx