Birthday Bash and Stilleto Dash for Ovarian Cancer

Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Make A Noise!

They’re off and running to ensure all women know the signs of Ovarian Cancer.

Ovarian Cancer often goes undetected until it has spread, making it tougher to treat and tougher to survive.

It’s why Make A Noise! was created. Learn about their story and their upcoming event.

WEBSITE: Make a Noise for Ovarian Cancer

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

