Big Deals on Big Ticket Items at Appliance Factory

Sponsored Content by Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom

Appliance Factory has a great incentive to buy those big ticket items for your home. They’re gearing up for the holiday with prices that are hard to beat.

Plus an added incentive for Daytime viewers. Mention the interview and receive a free 3 year major component warranty with any appliance purchase.

WEBSITE: Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



