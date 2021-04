Sponsored Content by DownSize Columbus

You may no longer need that hand-carved, king sized four-poster bed that fills nearly every square foot in your bedroom.

But that doesn’t mean someone else doesn’t want it!

When you tackle the enormous job of moving and downsizing, you definitely need a plan for all your stuff.

So why not make a little cash on some it. It’s just one of many lessons you’ll learn during this year’s DownSize Columbus event.

WEBSITE: DownSize Columbus

Auction Ohio