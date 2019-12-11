Benefits of a Produce Prescription with the Mid-Ohio Farmacy

Sponsored Content by Mid-Ohio Foodbank

You are what you eat. How many times did you hear that growing up?

We know even more now about the direct link between what we eat and our good health.

It’s why there is such an emphasis on making healthy, fresh food available through Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

And now they’re taking it a step further by prescribing produce through the Mid-Ohio Farmacy.

WEBSITE: Mid-Ohio Foodbank

