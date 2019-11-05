Being a Good Boss and Employee

Breaking News
Two teens bound over to adult court after death of photographer in Hocking County

Sponsored Content by ActionCOACH Columbus Business Coaching

It takes a certain type of person to create a business of their own or move up to management. Building it from the ground up, spending countless hours to ensure success and growth.

And once you reach your goals, it can be hard to loosen the reigns. But sometimes the boss simply needs to just “get out of the way”.

The coaches from ActionCOACH Columbus Business Coaching explain this theory and some advice for being a better boss and even some advice for the employees.

