Being a Good Boss and Employee

Sponsored Content by ActionCOACH Columbus Business Coaching

It takes a certain type of person to create a business of their own or move up to management. Building it from the ground up, spending countless hours to ensure success and growth.

And once you reach your goals, it can be hard to loosen the reigns. But sometimes the boss simply needs to just “get out of the way”.

The coaches from ActionCOACH Columbus Business Coaching explain this theory and some advice for being a better boss and even some advice for the employees.

WEBSITE: ActionCOACH Columbus Business Coaching

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

