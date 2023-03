Sponsor: Salvation Army in Central Ohio

When we talk about people in need, rarely is it just one thing keeping them from getting back on their feet.

When employment or finances are in jeopardy, housing, health care and basic necessities soon follow. It’s why there are many stages that go into the effort to help.

The work of the Salvation Army in Central Ohio is bolstered by strong partnerships, one of which is with The Kroger Company.