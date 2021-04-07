Be Financially Smart When Filing and Spending/Saving Your Tax Return

Sponsored Content by Affirm

With the tax deadline extended, procrastinators have been given a bit of a reprieve and now is the time to take advantage of it. Financial expert Tonya Rapley says asking yourself some simple questions can make the season less complicated. She’ll share these questions and also dispel common myths when it comes to deductions, such as what you can and can’t claim when working from home.

Tonya gives advice to help us navigate tax season and manage finances beyond.

WEBSITE: Affirm