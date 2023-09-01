Sponsor: Mid-Ohio Food Collective

More eyes have been opened to the fact that hunger lives here. It’s your neighbor, your colleague, your friends. No one group is immune.

And in Central Ohio, where hunger lives, so too, does help.

This first day of September marks the start of hunger action month. It’s a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity and how we can end hunger.

NBC4 and our parent company Nexstar is proud to shine a light on this issue alongside our community partners at Mid-Ohio Food Collective